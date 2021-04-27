Barhead rolls out back-to-work registration system for BOM

Microsoft recommended Barhead and its Clearspace product to the government agency.

Credit: BOM

Sydney consulting firm Barhead has helped the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) bring its employees back into the office with the implementation of its office registration platform.



The government agency approached Barhead for a solution that offered its more than 1,600 employees a way to safely return to its offices following a recommendation from Microsoft, as it had already been working with the BOM on an ongoing digital transformation project.

As a result, the consultancy firm implemented its Clearspace platform — a Power Platform-based booking service that allows staff to book desks and meeting rooms in advance — which was integrated into Teams over a four- to six-week timeframe, at first with its Melbourne office, then its locations around the rest of the country.



According to the firm, the platform allows staff to create bookings for office spaces according to working hours, with check-in and check-out functionality.

It also contains the ability to view available spaces visualised through the office’s floorplan, as well as provide the BOM with analytics of employee movement.

The decision to go with Barhead was the “most logical” approach, according to Peter Fattoush, manager enterprise and business architecture at the BOM, adding that the consultancy’s involvement in the process was “fantastic”.

“The other option was building it ourselves – but we want to spend our development time on products unique to the Bureau, not digital workplace,” he said.

This is the latest example of an organisation using Barhead’s Clearspace platform, with NRMA Insurance also utilising the solution.

In addition, the consultancy firm also helped salmon farmer Tassal tackle its IT inefficiencies using Dynamics 365.

The Sydney-based partner deployed Dynamics 365 Field Service and oversaw the roll-out of 10 Power Apps, integrating them with the customer’s Smart Farm operational system.