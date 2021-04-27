Hubify launches CyberHub after $500K Internet 2.0 investment

Monitoring and management will be run in-house, while complex support and incident response will be backed by Internet 2.0.

Telecommunications company Hubify is launching a managed cyber security services offering ‘CyberHub’ after striking a strategic $500,000 investment in cyber security services provider Internet 2.0.

As a result, Hubify will effectively grab a 4.2 per cent stake in Internet 2.0 and reinvest the $500,000 in marketing and sales for CyberHub.

Once fully launched, CyberHub will supply cyber security hardware and managed services to Hubify's 7000 small-to-medium-sized business customers.

Part of the three-year deal also features an option to purchase a further $1 million worth of equity at the same value per share as the initial equity purchase.

Monitoring and management will be run in-house, while complex support and incident response will be backed by Internet 2.0’s team of former government and intelligence cyber experts.

Hubify CEO Victor Tsaccounis said the investment and partnership support its dual-pronged strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions in telco and managed services.

“With our existing customer base and 40 strong sales team already delivering good organic growth in our core products, we are very confident in adding incremental sales to our base,” he said.

“Backed by Internet 2.0 this new solution will provide defence grade technologies and experience to customers that are increasingly connecting remotely to the cloud and across information domains.”

Internet 2.0 provides defence grade cyber security for SMB and enterprise markets using a combination of proprietary technology and managed services to deliver scalable and secure solutions.

The proprietary technology and security appliance are developed in Australia and the technology provides cyber security across the entire surface area of an enterprise, including obfuscation technology that hides the customer’s network from cyber predator scanning.

Internet 2.0 CEO Robert Potter claimed the company provides a unique combination of obfuscation and encryption capability that actively hides our customers’ data in transit, increasing safety and privacy to business operations.

During the past 18 months, Hubify (formerly known as United Networks) has been on an acquisition spree, snapping up Broadland Group, MNF-group owned Symmetry and Telstra-wholesale specialists NextCom; the assets of C3 Innovations, Red Telecom and most recently added Net Hoster’s customer database.