Deloitte ramps up Salesforce prowess with Soda Strategic acquisition

L-R: Ellen Derrick (Deloitte Australia), Angelo Paonne (Soda Strategic) Credit: Deloitte Australia

Professional services firm Deloitte has acquired Canberra-founded Salesforce implementation specialist Soda Strategic to bolster its skills with the cloud-based software vendor’s solutions.

The local consultancy, which has offices in Canberra and Melbourne, was founded in 2016 by CEO Angelo Paonne, specialising in digital strategy and consulting, experience design, mobile and web development, integration and customisation services, marketing automation and managed services.

While terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, the deal sees Soda’s 30-strong staff integrated into teams in Deloitte and Deloitte Digital from 1 May, primarily in Canberra, as well as Melbourne. In addition, Paonne will become a Deloitte Digital partner.

Deloitte Australia managing partner for consulting Ellen Derrick said Soda’s team will complement the firm's existing Salesforce capabilities.

“[Soda’s team is] highly experienced in leading transformative technology projects for a range of clients across government, health and not-for-profit sectors, and will add to our focus on delivering end-to-end Salesforce advisory and implementation projects for our clients,” she said.

“I am particularly pleased to have Angelo and many of the team joining me in Canberra, my hometown.”

Paonne said that by joining Deloitte, Soda’s offerings will be taken “to the next level”, adding that the acquisition is an exciting time for the specialist's employees.

“I established Soda with the view that creativity and technology can solve human problems and deliver business results,” he said.

“We are currently seeing increasing demand for CRM [customer relationship management] and CX [customer experience] strategy and implementation services, driven by the rapid growth of online customers, and the appetite in both public and private sector for transformative solutions that improve the customer digital experience.”

In addition to adding to its Salesforce skillset, Deloitte Digital national lead partner for marketing, commerce and digital experience Esan Tabrizi added that acquiring Soda will also see Deloitte improve its existing relationships and broaden its delivery set with Mulesoft.

The acquisition of Soda Strategic follows a whirlwind of deals taking place, with Deloitte snapping up 19 technology specialists in Australia and New Zealand within the space of five years to January 2019.

Then in October 2019, it acquired Presence of IT in what the firm claimed was its largest consulting transaction it had ever completed in the local market at the time.