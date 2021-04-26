SolarWinds celebrates top APJ partners

IT monitoring and management software vendor SolarWinds has revealed its top performing partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan region (APJ) at its 2020 channel awards event.
Held on 8 April during its Q2 Virtual Partner Briefing for the region, the awards broadly recognise distributors and partners in the region for their achievements and service delivery to customers, as well as for adapting to business challenges.
According to the vendor, the awards are given to those who demonstrate innovation and technical expertise with SolarWinds solutions to maximise return on investment and simplify IT environments for customers.
“Empowering businesses to successfully manage the complexities of modern IT has always been a priority for SolarWinds — and this was put to the test in the year of the pandemic,” said Sojung Lee, vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan sales at SolarWinds.
“2020 has been a challenging year. But we are extremely proud and heartened to witness the resiliency of our Partners, and more importantly, their continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer success even in unchartered times of disruption.
“We are pleased to recognise our 2020 SolarWinds APJ Channel Awards winners for their dedication to service innovation and excellence.”
The Top Sales Award in the reseller category saw NCS Singapore, Philippine IT services provider Trends & Technologies and Australian SolarWinds partner Orange Resources acknowledged for their efforts, among others.
Meanwhile, the Top Sales Award winners in the distributor category had both the Singapore and Australian branches of M.Tech Products take home an award each, as well as the Thailand-based M-Solutions Technology.
The winners from across the region in full are:
Learning Partner of the Year
- Singapore – Westcon Solutions Pte Ltd
- ASEAN – Trends and Technologies Inc Philippines
- A/NZ – Telstra International Ltd
- North Asia – Macroview Telecom Limited
- India – M.Tech Solutions India Pvt Ltd.
Excellence in Marketing Transformation
- NextGen Distribution Australia Pty Ltd.
- Tech Data Advanced Solutions Vietnam
Technical Excellence
- Singapore – NCS Singapore Pte Ltd
- ASEAN – Packet Systems Indonesia
- A/NZ – Orange Resources Pty Ltd
- North Asia – Kunlan Solutions China
- India – Technosoft Solutions India
Best Achievement of the Year
- Singapore – NCS Singapore Pte Ltd
- ASEAN – PT NTT Data Indonesia
- A/NZ – NTT Australia Pty Ltd
- North Asia – Moadata Co Ltd Korea
- India – Technosoft Solutions
Outstanding Sales Growth for Reseller
- Singapore – ST Engineering (Info-Soft Systems) Pte Ltd
- ASEAN – SV Technologies JSC Vietnam
- A/NZ – NTT Australia Pty Ltd
- North Asia – NetCraft Information Technology
- India – Dimension Data India
Outstanding Sales Growth for Distributor
- Singapore – Ingram Micro Asia Ltd
- ASEAN – Tech Data Advanced Solutions
- North Asia – Moadata Co Ltd
- India – Technosoft Solutions
Top Sales Award for Reseller
- Singapore – NCS Singapore Pte Ltd
- ASEAN – Trends & Technologies, Inc
- A/NZ – Orange Resources Pty Ltd
- North Asia – ICON Hong Kong.
- India – Techsa Services Private Limited
Top Sales Award for Distributor
- Singapore – M.Tech Products Pte Ltd
- ASEAN – M-Solutions Technology (Thailand) Co Ltd
- A/NZ – M.Tech Products Aust Pty Ltd
- North Asia – Westcon Solutions China
- India – Technosoft