M2M nabs Cradlepoint’s Josh Velling to drive Peplink partner play

Comes after M2M Connectivity strikes master distributor deal in Australia and New Zealand with Peplink.

Joshua Velling (M2M Connectivity) Credit: M2M Connectivity

Australian internet of things (IoT) technology and services provider M2M Connectivity has taken on former Cradlepoint account manager Joshua Velling to head up its partner programs in Australia.

The move comes just weeks after M2M Connectivity struck a deal with SD-WAN equipment vendor Peplink to act as a master distributor for its range of edge routers and associated solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

Under the deal, M2M Connectivity is distributing the vendor’s SD-WAN devices with wireless capabilities — including the MBX, SDX and EPX series — as well as the Balance series, which is designed for large organisations.

The deal works to strengthen M2M Connectivity’s existing portfolio, which includes solutions and devices for industrial, remote and vehicle-focused environments.

As M2M Connectivity’s new channel sales director, Velling has been brought on board to establish and build a national partner program for Peplink in Australia. He has been tasked with the somewhat specific goal of onboarding up to 20 partners, with at least two in each state or territory, by the end of 2021.

The Peplink program will be designed to target large organisations in sectors including mining, retail, construction and education, who require robust SD-WAN technology to remotely manage networks and devices across multiple locations.

The program will be the first of a series of channel partner programs rolled out by M2M Connectivity, a subsidiary of US-based wireless communications equipment provider Sierra Wireless, under Velling’s guidance.

“Josh will play a critical role in building Peplink’s presence in Australia and growing our broader channel partner programs,” said Darren Moroney, M2M Connectivity director. “We are glad to have him at helm and to be the master distributor for a globally-recognised leader in this space.”

Velling comes to the role after more than two years at Cradlepoint, where he was account manager for Telstra. Prior to Cradlepoint, Velling was account director at Sony Mobile Communications for close to seven years. He has also done time at SanDisk, Tech Pacific Australia and Wang Australia.

It is hoped Velling will draw on experience gained in channel management roles at Sony and SanDisk to design and shape Peplink’s Australian channel program.

In his previous role at Cradlepoint, he helped oversee sales of the first enterprise grade technology in Australia to offer 5G.

“My focus will be on creating a program which puts the partner experience first, and is well supported with training and providing access to M2M’s deep skills and knowledge in connectivity,” Velling said.

M2M Connectivity hopes that Peplink’s technology will help to fuel Australia’s transition from fixed-line to dedicated wireless 5G able to deliver ‘always on’ networks for large enterprises.

“Peplink is a world leader in SD-WAN, and in line with the rise of 5G in Australia, there is a huge opportunity for companies looking for a differentiated solution which will help them ride this new wave of technology,” Velling said.

Peplink general manager Keith Chau said the company was honoured that M2M Connectivity had chosen Velling to drive the vendor’s presence among its broad channel coverage in Australia.

“This also strengthens the long-standing relationship between Peplink and Sierra Wireless in the global market, and we look forward to working together,” he said.