Dicker Data's new $74M HQ and distie centre opens for business

L-R: David Dicker (Dicker Data), Scott Morrison, Fiona Brown (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data’s new $74 million Sydney headquarters and distribution centre has officially opened, sporting a capacity increase of nearly 80 per cent more than the company's previous location, as well as a 50 per cent increase in warehouse space.



With construction spanning from November 2019 to February 2021, the distributor is now operational from its new premises at 238 Captain Cook Drive in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, with a 22,965 square metre warehouse and office space of more than 4,310 square metres.

There are plans to expand the location even further, with a stage two plan for an additional 20,000 square metres already approved.

L-R: Scott Morrison, David Dicker (Dicker Data)

The company claimed that the new location would make way for inventory growth and diversification of its technology portfolio.



The new location is not just aimed at the business itself, but also has facilities to support partners.

For vendors and resellers, this includes a dedicated configuration centre for end-to-end system building and deployment, with services offered including, but not limited to, asset tagging, device imaging, hardware installation and pre-shipment testing.

Additionally, the new headquarters also has dedicated partner rooms for hire, providing Dicker Data customers a space on site to complete work on end users’ new systems before shipment.

This is the fifth move for Dicker Data, with CEO David Dicker saying that when the business moved into the previous facility at 230 Captain Cook Drive, he was “sure it would see us, or at least me, out”.

“Fortunately, we had been able to buy the much larger land next door and again planned a completely new facility, again learning from the mistakes made at 230, like offices at both ends of a 300m-long building," he said.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but with our new place at 238, we are well setup to meet it.”

L-R: Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data), Mary Stojcevski (Dicker Data), Fiona Brown (Dicker Data), Scott Morrison, David Dicker (Dicker Data), Ian Welch (Dicker Data), Kim Stewart-Smith (Dicker Data)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the official opening ceremony, with Dicker Data’s current location based in his federal electorate of Cook.



“I am proud as Prime Minister and proud as a local member to look at the Shire and see the strength of our community,” Morrison said. “It is a constant reminder of how Australia is soaring ahead.”

Moving past the launch, Dicker Data’s focus is on driving business growth and success over the next 12 months, the company claimed, following it posting $2 billion in annual revenue in its latest financial results.