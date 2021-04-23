Services Australia scoping out new enterprise architecture tool

Seeking a “mature” enterprise architecture tool to model both reference architectures of technology and business.

Services Australia is seeking a “mature” enterprise architecture tool to model both reference architectures of technology and business, as well as to publish a range of architecture viewpoints.



The department claims the tool “will provide the foundation to establish a clear single catalogue of services, associated technology, applications, and roadmaps”.

Specifically, the provider will need to bring a repository of architecture design, containing repository services and associated technology on which applications are built.

It also needs to support a repository of roadmaps and associate business value chain, and the solutions, patterns and approaches that connect business capability and services, technology capabilities and solutions, and data and infrastructure.



According to a new request for tender (RFT), the tool also needs to be on a single platform and have modelling capabilities for all enterprise architecture domains — business, information, application and technology — which must also be linked to “get a holistic overview about” enterprise architecture.

In addition, also listed as mandatory features are the accreditation and certification to hold protected and secret data, the implementation of security records and objects stored in the architecture repository, and any software purchased must be done so as a service across the number of products.

Interested service providers can submit their interest to the RFT from now until 6 May at 5:00 pm.