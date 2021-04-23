Accenture partners with WithYouWithMe to re-skill vets in tech

After being trained, the veterans will be deployed into “exclusive” roles for WithYouWithMe working with Accenture.

Tom Larter (WithYouWithMe) Credit: WithYouWithMe

Accenture has partnered with Sydney-based technology training start-up WithYouWithMe to launch its Tech Traineeships program, providing skills and jobs in the tech sector for military veterans.



Fully funded by the start-up, the program will see veterans provided with the skills to cover what WithYouWithMe claims are “some of the most in-demand jobs in the market”, which include Pega Systems architects, Salesforce developers and administrators, AWS cloud practitioners and Mulesoft developers.

After being upskilled, the veterans will then be deployed into “exclusive” roles for WithYouWithMe working with Accenture, according to the start-up.

Additionally, the program does not require the veterans to have prior experience or background in technology — only a willingness to enter the tech industry.

“This program is going to provide an avenue for Aussie veterans to start a whole new career journey. Veterans have great skills from their time in the military, and one which is often overlooked is their ability to learn new skills quickly,” WithYouWithMe chief customer success officer Tom Larter said.

“The Tech Traineeship program will help address the national skills shortage in some of these in-demand roles.

“I want to thank Accenture for their support of the program and backing veterans without experience, but with potential.”

Matt Gollings, Accenture’s global defence industry lead, added that the program would bring in a fresh perspective into its workplace, claiming that hiring veterans “makes great business sense”.

“Our partnership with WithYouWithMe provides an innovative and practical way to re-skill and place veterans into high-demand roles – we are confident that the veterans we bring on through WithYouWithMe will add to the diversity and capabilities of our workforce,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing this, and other programs, in support of Australian veterans.”

Currently, 75 open traineeship roles are available across Australia through the program, with the bulk of these, at over 50, based in Adelaide.

The launch of WithYouWithMe's Tech Traineeships program comes more than a year after it was named the overall winner in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in November 2019, recording 13,361 per cent revenue growth over a three year period.

It also raised $5 million earlier that year in August during a funding round to “accelerate hiring and scale operations at home and abroad”, the start-up said at the time.



In addition, WIthYouWithMe was the recipient of a $150,000 grant as part of the Australian government's $8.5 million AustCyber Projects Fund, which is aimed at assisting the cyber security industry in upskilling and expanding.