Zetaris embarks on global hiring spree amid channel focus

Martin Cerantonio (Zetaris) Credit: Zetaris

Australian independent software vendor (ISV) Zetaris is embarking on a global expansion strategy, hiring more staff across the business in areas such as sales, partners, marketing and operations.

Zetaris’ cloud data fabric technology provides a single application programming interface (API) for instantly connecting and analysing data, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Its key differentiator from other data analytics solutions, Zetaris claims, is its capacity to build governed, federated queries with in-built security.

The ISV’s networked data platform has been gaining traction in the market and has undertaken a successful round of fundraising to help accommodate its growth strategy. The ISV was the successful recipient of the Ingram Micro Comet Competition in 2019, which attracted up to $1.5 million in funding.



One of Zetaris' key recent hires was Martin Cerantonio as its new vice president of alliances. Cerantonio has amassed more than 20 years experience in the IT industry, working with companies such as Dimension Data, Gen-i, Dell, VMware, Salesforce, Tableau and was most recently at Imperva.

“One of the key factors to help us enable this growth is our partner community,” Cerantonio said. “Our resellers and SI [systems integrator] partners play an important part in our go to market strategy and are central to our business, as we scale globally, and ensure that our customers are successful in their implementation of our networked data platform.”



Zetaris is also launching a partner program focused on core partners who will work closely with the ISV in a number of key verticals.

“We recognise that having a motivated and enabled channel is key to our mission of virtualising data,” he said. “To that end, our strategy is to deliver a best-in-class program and organisation to engage, enable and accelerate our partners globally to drive our growth with and through the ecosystem.”

Zetaris CEO and founder Vinay Samuel has his sights set on the US, an area he anticipates will be a major growth market in 2021, and also made key hires that will work with the US partner community.



In APAC, Samuel indicated banks, telcos and the government sector as some of the key markets that will adopt a networked data platform and virtualise their data, helping them use analytics as a way to understand their data.



“Centralising large amounts of data that is consistently growing at an exponential rate is no easy process and is the cause of data project failures,” he said. “With Zetaris, we take the query to the data, in real time, without having to move it, thereby avoiding complexity and high error rates.”

Samuel said the company was also having multiple conversations with its technology alliance partners on how it will address a decentralised approach to data with a joint solution.

“As we sign new customers in the region, the partner program will help support this growth, backed by the investments of growing the Zetaris team as well as signing new partners,” he said.