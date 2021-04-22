Dialpad increases Australian investment

Hires more support staff and wants more partners.

Artificial intelligence (AI) communications and collaboration vendor Dialpad is investing in expanding its channel reach and increasing its local headcount.

Dialpad initially entered Australian shores on the back of a reseller agreement with Untangled ICT and a master agent partnership with Tradewinds.

After experiencing customer adoption for its AI-powered calling, conferencing and call centre platform, Dialpad spotted the opportunity to increase its investment.

To date, Australian customers include Xero, Bing Lee, Deputy and Randstad Australia.

Bing Lee head of process improvement David Beck added the Dialpad dashboard gives call centre managers better visibility into who's logged in and what's going on, leading to an almost 40 percent increase in response times.

“Leveraging real-time coaching with voice intelligence was also a massive improvement, enabling us to monitor and prompt agents with what to say, cutting down the speed to resolution and further improving the customer satisfaction,” Beck said.

Dialpad country manager Gerard D’Onofrio, who joined the vendor in June last year, is said to have contributed $1.8 million in annual recurring revenue during his first three months at the helm.

“We have built a strong foundation in Australia with a relatively small team and I’m excited to see what we can do with additional resources,” D’Onofrio said. “This new push will increase brand awareness and customer support in the region, allowing us to more easily tap into the under-developed UCaaS and CCaaS markets.

D’Onofrio said it had been a momentous 12 months for the company after attracting US$100 million in Series E funding in October, and making a strategic acquisition in a video conferencing service called Highfive. At the end of this year, the vendor expects to have about 400 employees globally.

Dialpad has about 10 staff spread across Sydney and Melbourne focusing on direct sales, channel sales, customer success and technical support.

The vendor released a new partner portal this month, offering a robust platform for partners featuring deal registration, training resources and access to marketing material.



D’Onofrio said he was keen to on-board new channel partners focused on the UCaaS and CCaaS space, and also partners that are helping businesses with their cloud migration strategy and constantly fielding telephony projects.

“We've hired a channel team specifically focusing on growing and bringing on new partners," he explained. "One of our new partners is a business called SCAA and I know they’re really optimistic about what Dialpad is doing in the region."

"We’re hyper-focused on supporting all of our customers, and in Australia, relationships are key. We’re focused on building strategic relationships with our partners for mutual growth.”

Dialpad Asia Pacific and Japan general manager Tenshi Adachi said Australia was a key focus market for the vendor.



“With a strategically located data centre in Sydney, we are pleased to bring our scalable communications platform to more Australian businesses,” Adachi said.