Acclimation cures LifeHealthcare legacy ERP with SAP

Rod Taubman (Acclimation) Credit: Acclimation

SAP specialist consulting firm Acclimation has restored the health of an Australian medical device distributor using the vendor’s latest enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

Acclimation was tasked with replacing the legacy set of systems for LifeHealthcare to streamline inventory management as well as integrate its platform with medical device management tool mymediset.

To deliver this, LifeHealthcare selected SAP S/4HANA, a full cloud offering that would facilitate growth and provide flexibility as the company expands its operations.

Prior to the implementation, LifeHealthcare was operating without a standardised method for serialising and batching its kits, so it was looking to improve data and asset tracking, as well as analyse and standardise kits nationally.

According to LifeHealthcare, Acclimation offered a hand-in-glove approach to support.

The solution means that the distributor’s mobile surgical support teams are able to book surgical kits and record consumption on the mymediset iPhone app whilst at the hospital to directly update SAP in real time. Acclimation also oversaw the direct integration of the SAP embedded extended warehouse management (EWM) system to LifeHealthcare’s warehouse automation system which streamlined order picking.

“Acclimation worked closely with LifeHealthcare and mymediset to successfully implement SAP S/4HANA," Rod Taubman, managing director at Acclimation, said.

“The solution has resulted in improved efficiencies across the organisation with manual inventory processes brought down from hours to minutes, and reducing errors through automation.”

The move follows Acclimation's appointment of Mark Giles as the head of its new SAP Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Giles is now responsible for establishing and managing programs and services to support Acclimation’s customers with their SAP solutions across A/NZ.

