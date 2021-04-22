Data#3 picked for networking solution at Sydney Football Stadium

Sydney Football Stadium aerial view Credit: Infrastructure NSW

Publicly listed Data#3 has been engaged to deliver a Cisco-based networking solution for the new Sydney Football Stadium.

Bringing together consulting, technical expertise, industry partnerships and Cisco’s technology, the networking solution forms part of an overall $828 million-dollar redevelopment project to create the state-of-the-art stadium, playing host to 42,500 patrons.

“We know it’s an incredible responsibility to enable such services, but we know we’ve got the expertise to deliver a superior solution,” Data#3 NSW and ACT general manager Paul Crouch said.

“We can't wait to see the results of our hard work as memorable sporting events are brought to life in Sydney.”

Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham added the digital solution will ensure that advanced game-day experiences will be provided to patrons attending the stadium.

“Technology has never been more critical for success. Our vision is to harness the power of people and technology for a better future and this project is a great example of our vision in action,” he said.

Data#3 continued producing record results with revenue up 19.2 per cent to $856.7 million and net profit rising 7.9 per cent to $9.4 million in its half-year FY21 results.

About $346.1 million of Data#3’s revenue derived from the public cloud arena (up 37.4 per cent) and highlighted that 62 per cent of its total revenue was recurring, deriving from government and large corporate contracts.

“The solid first half performance and pipeline of opportunities for the second half, give us the confidence that we will achieve our full year financial objective, being to deliver sustainable earnings growth," Baynham said at the time.

During the first half gross profit increased 1.2 per cent to $89.7 million with total gross margin decreasing from 12.3 per cent to 10.5 per cent, reflecting the shift in Data#3’s sales mix along with strong growth in software licensing and public cloud revenues.