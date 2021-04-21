Amazon breaks ground at new Melbourne precinct

L to R: Charter Hall's Carmel Hourigan; Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas, Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp and AWS A/NZ managing director Adam Beavis. Credit: AWS

Construction has begun on a new $1.5 billion commercial development in the Melbourne CBD at which Amazon will be the anchor tenant.

Owned by the Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF), stage one of 555 Collins Street will comprise a $750 million, 48,000 square metre premium grade office tower on the corner of Collins Street and King Street.

The stage two office tower will comprise 32,000 square metres.

Accommodating up to 7,500 CBD workers, it will feature smart building technology that monitors air quality and touchless amenities.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) A/NZ managing director, Adam Beavis, along with Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas, Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp, Charter Hall group CEO David Harrison, Charter Hall Office CEO Carmel Hourigan and construction partner Lendlease’s Victoria general manager Bill Alexandrakis, were at the official ceremony to mark the foundations being poured as the precinct’s first stage at 555 Collins Street.

Pallas said this investment would contribute billions of dollars to the Victorian tech economy in the next 10 years.

“We’re excited to be part of the reinvigoration of Melbourne CBD, by strengthening our local presence in the Victorian economy,” Beavis said. “Melbourne has a rich community of innovators, and we are looking forward to bringing Amazon’s growing local workforce to 555 Collins Street so we can continue to invent and innovate on behalf of customers across our Amazon and AWS businesses in Australia.

“555 Collins comes with a six-star green rating and is constructed under a carbon-neutral framework, which will contribute to helping us reach our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

Practical completion of stage one of 555 Collins Street is scheduled for early 2023.