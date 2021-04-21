Leading Edge ramps up regional Vic DC roll out

Looking at land in Shepparton, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Traralgon, Horsham and Mildura.

Chris Thorpe (Leading Edge Data Centres) Credit: Leading Edge Data Centres

Leading Edge Data Centres is preparing for the next leg of its regional data centre network roll out with seven sites in regional Victoria being considered, which are in varying stages of land acquisition.



The data centre network provider is currently considering land in Shepparton, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Traralgon, Horsham and Mildura, looking for at least 3,000 square metres of land at each site.



ARN understands these deals are in advanced stages, with some of them having heads of agreement, while others are seeing Leading Edge work with town planners to confirm suitability before contracts are finalised.

The data centres are set to be the same as those in its NSW rollout — 75-rack 375kW modules prefabricated in Heatherbrae, NSW, utilising existing deals with Cisco for infrastructure and Schneider Electric for the modules, as well as continuing its wholesale broadband agreement with NBN Co.

The upcoming facilities will also be interconnected through multiple telco carriers and have been designed to withstand environmental conditions.

Leading Edge claimed the rollout in the state will be dictated by local demand assessed through Leading Edge working with local councils.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive support we have received from local Victorian councils,” said Chris Thorpe, CEO and Founder of Leading Edge.

“It is clear that there is huge demand from local businesses and residents to improve connectivity to all of the regional cities where we’ll be building, and we are looking forward to bridging the digital divide of regional Victoria.”

The announcement of its Victorian roll out comes after the start of its network in NSW, which began with its Newcastle location.