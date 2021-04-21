LiveTiles creates digital workplace for Box Hill Institute

Box Hill Institute Credit: Dreamstime

LiveTiles has landed a project with education provider, Box Hill Institute (BHI) to develop a digital workplace called ‘Our Space’ nestled as part of its hybrid work model.

The publicly listed independent software vendor will streamline communications for BHI's Enliven Internal Communications Strategic Project, building an inclusive experience between its campus locations and online environment.

"With issues of siloed communication and disconnected employees, the executive team prioritised internal communications as part of the BHI 2019-2024 Strategic Plan to create strong alignment and engagement with employees," a BHI spokesperson said.



The new deal comes hot on the heels of BHI’s roll out of Microsoft 365 to more than 2,000 staff at the education institute, stretching across seven campuses.



The ability to integrate with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and Yammer were critical aspects of the project, which exceeded its own target in the first few days with 750 active users on Yammer, ongoing integrations and content added daily.

The Institute also worked with vendor Bananatag to drive analytics around reach and email effectiveness.



“With our students as our core focus, we know that we must equip our staff with the right workplace tools,” BHI chief executive Vivienne King said. “Creating a digital workplace platform through LiveTiles has improved our employee experience and enabled a hybrid working environment for the future of our workforce.”

The two companies initially began working together after meeting at a LiveTiles-hosted industry event and began scoping solutions in July prior to inking the new customer contract in November, with the solution in place by December.

In light of implementing the workplace software, BHI also took the chance to boost its governance and upgrade its outdated quality management system through implementing LiveTiles’ Policies and Procedures module, which increased the reporting function for BHI’s quality team.

“We’re focused on the collaboration and engagement needs of our customers in the current environment as they adapt to hybrid work models. BHI has ensured its dedicated staff will continue to collaborate and engage with each other to deliver high quality courses to students under all circumstances,” LiveTiles APAC senior vice president Owen Brandt said.

“The digital transformation of Australia’s tertiary education sector continues at pace and we believe it still has a long way to go.”

Last year, LiveTiles struck another project involving Deakin University and Engaged Squared, in developing an intelligent intranet called Deakin Hub, transforming the way information is shared and accessed.