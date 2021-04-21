Amazon EMR Studio launched into general availability in Sydney and Singapore

Aimed at data scientists and engineers developing, visualising and debugging big data and analytics applications.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its Amazon EMR Studio, an integrated development environment (IDE) for Amazon EMR, into general availability in its Sydney and Singapore cloud regions.

The service, according to the cloud giant, can perform data analysis and data engineering tasks, and is broadly aimed at data scientists who are developing, visualising and debugging big data and analytics applications written in R, Python, Scala and PySpark.

It can also provide fully managed Jupyter Notebooks, as well as tools such as Spark UI and YARN Timeline to assist with debugging.

Additionally, the IDE uses AWS Single Sign-On (SSO), allowing users to log in directly with corporate credentials without requiring them to log into the AWS console, and give them the option to select from supported identity providers — including Okta, Azure AD, OneLogin, Ping Identity and Microsoft AD.

Administrators can create and configure EMR Studios either from within the EMR console or through automation via a CloudFormation template, with the console also able to assign users and groups to EMR Studio.

The service also provides notebook examples like PySpark code querying Hive metastore and Python code for visualisation to help with initialising rapid development of data science applications, with notebooks able to be connected to GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab and AWS CodeCommit repositories regardless of public access points.

Furthermore, EMR Studio can run applications on existing EMR clusters or on new clusters with a CloudFormation template and passing custom parameters, as well as launch live Spark UI directly from notebooks to access logs and debug applications.

The announcement of general availability follows the service's preview period, which began in December last year.

In addition to its launch in Sydney and Singapore through its Asia Pacific region, Amazon EMR Studio also saw Mumbai, Seoul and Tokyo enter general availability in the region, as well as Ohio and North Virginia in its US East region, Oregon in its US West region, and Ireland, Frankfurt and London in its Europe region.