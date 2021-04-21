Deloitte’s Adam Powick ascends to Australian CEO role

Adam Powick (Deloitte) Credit: Deloitte

The board of Deloitte has voted to appoint a new Australian CEO following the resignation of Richard Deutsch last month.

The global systems integrator has promoted Adam Powick from his current role of Asia Pacific consulting practice lead to the overall boss of the Australian business.

“Adam is a deeply experienced and respected leader within Deloitte Australia as well as at the regional and global level,” said Tom Imbesi, Deloitte Australia chair.

“We are currently facing a period of rapidly accelerating disruption and change. Adam’s technology consulting background and successful track record of practice leadership will ensure we respond to these market forces with agility and innovation and strongly position Deloitte for continued future growth.”

Imbesi added that Powick was a “forward-looking” leader with a strong track record of transforming customers’ businesses.

Throughout his career, Powick has held a number of executive positions with Deloitte Australia, Deloitte Asia Pacific and with Deloitte Consulting globally.

In his role as Asia Pacific consulting leader, he has overseen the management and growth of a A$3 billion consulting practice across Asia Pacific, with approximately 18,000 employees.

Former Australian consulting leader Rob Hillard will succeed Powick in his former role leading the Asia Pacific region.

“I am delighted and humbled to have the opportunity to lead such a talented and diverse team of partners and professionals. As someone who grew up in this firm, an opportunity to lead Deloitte Australia is a real honour and privilege and not something I could ever have imagined when I joined as a young professional many years ago,” Powick said.