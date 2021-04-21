Deloitte lands $8.5M SAP gig for WA Health

Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte has won an $8.5 million contract to create a proof-of-concept SAP solution for the Western Australian health system.

The global systems integrator has been tapped to prepare an integrated human resource (HR), payroll and rostering solution built on SAP for WA Health.

Selected following an open tender, the contract will see Deloitte use SAP SuccessFactors and US HR software vendor UKG to test the new platform.

The proposed solution will integrate information including payroll, HR and rostering; provide health service providers with access to workforce data and allow staff to access information about their shifts, leave and pays on their own devices.

As part of the proof-of-concept, Deloitte will trial HR and payroll activities from April to September 2021, with selected staff at Royal Perth Hospital, Broome Health Campus and Derby Hospital.

This, SAP claimed, will allow Deloitte to demonstrate the capabilities of their proposed system, as well as test and evaluate the system's suitability in metropolitan and regional areas.

Once the trial is completed, WA Health will consider funding for the implementation of a HR management information system to replace its ageing, legacy HR, payroll and rostering systems.

“I am pleased we are another step closer to identifying a modern and contemporary HR system that meets the various needs of our clinical and corporate workforce providing essential healthcare services across our vast state,” said WA Health Minister Roger Cook.

"This is a significant commitment and investment to transform and improve the WA health system payroll and HR systems.

"Undertaking a proof-of-concept process will enable us to test the practicality and feasibility of the proposed system to ensure it is fit for purpose."