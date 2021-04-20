Hills picks James Layton as head of distribution for Australia

Hills distribution centre in Seven Hills, NSW Credit: Hills

Publicly listed distributor Hills has appointed its category management and technical support general manager James Layton as its new acting head of distribution in Australia.

Layton is a Hills boomerang, having previously worked at the company's Direct Alarm Supplies (DAS) division from 2006 to 2013, followed by his return in 2020 after serving a stint at Ingram Micro as networking and security business manager.

“We needed someone passionate and knowledgeable to take charge of our distribution business,” outgoing Hills CEO and managing director David Lenz said.

Based in Sydney, Layton will be responsible for leading the security, surveillance and IT distribution business in Australia.

James Layton (Hills)

Layton has over 21 years of experience in the security industry working with companies such as Bosch, Direct Alarm Supplies and Pacific Communications.



He has already hit the ground running, presenting plans around innovative strategies that aim to improve the Hills customer experience and grow the business in new ways.

“I originally joined Hills 15 years ago as a sales representative and have always felt it was a privilege to work for an iconic Australian company. To be given the opportunity to lead Hills into the future, is a very proud moment for me,” Layton said.