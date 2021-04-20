Melbourne ranked as Australia’s fastest city for 5G download speeds

Credit: 20901259 © Steve Allen | Dreamstime.com

Melbourne has been ranked as the sixth fastest city around the globe for download speeds in the latest global survey by mobile analytics firm Opensignal.

According to the firm, Melbourne registered download speeds of 257.6 Mbps and upload speeds of 48.3 Mbps during 1 January to 31 March, which was faster than Zurich, Switzerland’s 245.1 Mbps downloads, but slower than its 48.3 Mpbs uploads .

Meanwhile, Melbourne's overall speeds were slower than Tokyo, Japan, which registered download speeds of 277.5 Mbps and upload speeds of 21.9 Mbps.

Regardless, this makes Melbourne Australia’s fastest city for 5G speeds, according to Opensignal analysis team lead Ian Fogg.

In terms of countries, Australia has climbed the ranks for global 5G download speeds and is now coming in as the fourth-fastest country in the metric around the world, registering download speeds of 239.6 Mbps during the period.

This saw it score higher than Japan, which registered 231.5 Mbps. However, it was beaten out by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 269 Mbps, Taiwan with 309.9 Mbps, and South Korea, which came in first place with 361 Mbps.

In terms of country-based 5G peak download speed, Australia clung onto 10th place with 573.6 Mbps, with Finaland, Switzerland, Spain, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Taiwan, and Japan all ahead from places 10 to 2, in addition to UAE in first place.

It was 5G upload speed however where Australia didn’t even end up placing in the top 10, which saw Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Austria, UAE, Germany, Finland, South Korea, Switzerland, and the Netherlands all rank from 10 to 2, with Taiwan in first place.

Australia’s download speed ranking follows the firm’s previous leaderboard from February, which saw Australia as fifth-fastest at the time with download speeds of 250.5 Mbps.