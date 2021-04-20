Talend acknowledges top performing APAC partners

Deloitte took home both Partner of the Year and Deal of the Year for APAC.

Credit: Dreamstime

Talend has acknowledged its top performing partners across Asia Pacific (APAC) with Deloitte receiving standout regional honours.

Unveiled via the cloud data integration vendor’s annual APAC Partner Summit, the 2021 APAC Partner of the Year Awards recognised ecosystem providers which demonstrated innovation and leadership in digital transformation initiatives for customers.

According to Talend, the recipients were judged on a range of criteria, which included annual contract value (ACV) booking of net new deals, creativity and innovation, project scope and complexity, and overall business value achieved for customers in cloud and big data.

Deloitte took home the overall APAC Partner of the Year award, with its Australian subsidiary also winning APAC Deal of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Partner of the Year award for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region went to Micro D International and the New Partner of the Year award for APAC was handed to the Singapore-based ICT service provider NCS.

Credit: Talend Stu Garrow (Talend)

“Congratulations to all the recipients of this year’s awards,” said Stu Garrow, senior vice president of sales and general manager for APAC at Talend. “This year’s winners stood out from the field because of their outstanding performance across several key areas such as technical skills, innovation, and overall customer value. We look forward to our continued collaboration, growth, and success in the year ahead.”

In addition, Partner of the Year for Japan went to Hitachi Solutions. For its global awards, Partner of the Year and System Integrator of the Year both went to Accenture and the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the year was handed to Snowflake.