Barhead aims to double workforce by 2022

Plans to hire 50 people in Australia and 100 in the Philippines.

L-R: Doug Maloney (Barhead Solutions), Amanda Stenson (Barhead Solutions), David Hodgson (Barhead Solutions), Ken Struthers (Barhead Solutions), Mike Medves (Barhead Solutions), Amanda Stenson (Barhead Solutions) Credit: Barhead Solutions

Microsoft partner Barhead Solutions is aiming to double its workforce with 150 new hires and its revenue by 2022, fleshing out its senior leadership team in an attempt to reach this mark.

The company plans to hire 100 new people in the Philippines and 50 in Australia, ARN understands, and promoted six members to its senior leadership team, who are joined by CEO Ken Struthers.

These include Amanda Stenson, who will front the company’s not-for-profit (NFP) business unit, and up until January was its NFP director from November 2019. According to Barhead, she comes into this senior-level role with two decades of experience of working with NFPs.

For Barhead’s IP and product unit, Doug Maloney has been hired, coming from AlphaIndigo as its chief and founder. Prior to that, he also worked at Optus and Vodafone. Leading Barhead’s Power Platform business unit is Mike Medves, who previously was the consultancy’s power platform lead and, prior to that, its engagement manager.

Additionally, Barhead’s former head of sales, Jennifer Maritz, will now be its general manager of finance and operations solutions; ex-delivery director Ben Ganter will be its head of services and previous head of professional services David Hodgson has been promoted to head of strategic partnerships.

According to Struthers, the senior leadership team also comes as a way to capitalise on opportunities created by Microsoft.

“To do this effectively we need more leaders and have focused industry teams addressing our key verticals,” he said.