Nominations open for new-look ARN Women in ICT Awards

Shaped by the feedback of more than 50 leading female technology executives, WIICTA will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

Credit: ARN

Nominations are now open for the new-look Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2021, housing an expanded category line-up and enhanced submission criteria as ARN sets the industry benchmark for female excellence across Australia.

The addition of a new Graduate category is designed to recognise standout candidates who have leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry, acknowledging the importance of encouraging young female talent to join the technology sector.

Also new to the program is a D&I Champion category – spanning both Company and Individual awards – which represents a natural evolution of the long-standing Community honour. This is designed to recognise influential individuals who actively drive diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives, alongside pioneering organisations who have gone beyond surface-level commitments through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals.

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Nominations are now open and will run for five weeks until Friday 21 May. Nominations can be submitted by an individual, employee, employer or business partner. Note only Australia-based individuals are eligible, with finalists and winners selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Set for Friday 23 July, the winners will be announced at a celebration lunch at Hyatt Regency Sydney. IDG applies COVID-safe conditions of entry to in-person event formats. For more information - click here.

ARN WIICTA categories in 2021:

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

TECHNICAL

This award recognises excellence in the form of technical and engineering expertise, honouring deep domain knowledge in relation to technology products, solutions and services. This candidate has provided business value through specialised skills and competence, spanning technical, pre-sales and support roles.

ENTREPRENEUR

This award recognises an enterprising candidate with a risk-taking mentality, honouring excellence in launching new ventures, products or services. This individual has a proven background in building innovation from the ground up, evident through converting market-leading ideas into viable business offerings.

GRADUATE

This award recognises a standout graduate candidate who has leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry. Open to all roles and responsibilities, this individual has made an immediate and positive impact on the business through providing a fresh perspective and high levels of professionalism.

Note: This award is open to candidates involved in a graduate program between 2018-2021.

RISING STAR

This award recognises a standout candidate rising up through the ranks within the ICT industry, acknowledging significant advancement during the early stages of her technology career. This individual is growing in stature and importance through demonstrating outstanding business acumen, deep market expertise and high levels of professional integrity.

Note: This award is open to candidates with eight years or less experience within the ICT industry.

SHINING STAR

This award recognises an established candidate with a strong record of achievement, acknowledging excellence in spearheading company initiatives and driving strategic change. This individual is a consistent high performer who regularly achieves standout business results and continues to assume increased levels of seniority within the organisation.

Note: This award is open to candidates with eight years or more experience within the ICT industry.

ACHIEVEMENT

This award recognises a standout candidate who has delivered an unrivalled contribution to the ICT industry, evident through outstanding professional and personal achievements. This individual has earned a reputation as an esteemed thought leader following a distinguished career as both a business leader and role model for aspiring executives.

Note: This award is open to candidates with 25 years or more experience within the ICT industry.

D&I CHAMPION – Company

This award recognises the standout company in driving diversity and inclusion (D&I) across all aspects of the business, spanning employees, customers and key stakeholders. This organisation has gone beyond a surface-level commitment through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals, evident through targeted initiatives, strong leadership and clearly defined deliverables.

Note: This award is open to all aspects of diversity and inclusion (gender, race, age, disability, sexual orientation etc)

D&I CHAMPION – Individual

This award recognises an influential individual who actively drives diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives beyond their current job responsibilities through mentoring and thought leadership across the ICT industry. This candidate acts as a role model for aspiring executives, cultivating diverse teams to drive change both internally and externally.

Note: This award is open to all aspects of diversity and inclusion (gender, race, age, disability, sexual orientation etc)

