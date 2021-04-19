DXC tapped for ACC's mega-Oracle migration

Credit: Dreamstime

Beef supply chain company Australian Country Choice (ACC) has tapped DXC Technology to move its operations infrastructure onto Oracle's cloud platform.

DXC will be responsible for implementing Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Application in a software-as-a-service model that will integrate the operations process end-to-end.

The solution, which will replace the current unspecified platform of disparate systems, processes and controls, will cover the Queensland food processing company's finance, human resources, supply chain, manufacturing, sales and distribution operations.

According to ACC, the transformation stems from the need to use a single tool consistently across its entire operations.

Previously the main beef supplier to Coles, ACC is now looking to expand its footprint in international markets, as well as in Australia, and claimed the new platform will help them do that.

“The main aspiration for this transformation is to create a single tool that can be used consistently across our business to support our growth strategy. With new product lines being launched, our aim is to grow our footprint in both local and international markets; this new solution will help us achieve our goal," said ACC group CFO Michael Brown.

The migration will be led by DXC Red Rock, the integrator's dedicated Oracle practice in Australia and New Zealand.

Richard James, practice director, of DXC Red Rock, said the integrator's knowledge of the agribusiness industry will help ACC make the transition onto Oracle Fusion.

The announcement comes as DXC transforms another Queensland business, Winson Group, moving its "patchwork quilt” of systems onto Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365.