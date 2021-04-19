Barhead creates return-to-work system for NRMA

Doug Maloney (Barhead) Credit: Barhead

Sydney consulting firm Barhead Solutions has reeled NRMA Insurance's employees back to the office by creating a new registration platform.

The Australian insurance firm turned to the Microsoft partner to create a booking system that integrates with Microsoft 365 using the vendor's Power Platform.

Named Clearspace, the platform allows staff to book a desk or meeting room ahead of their planned return to the office, both on mobile and desktop.

The solution allows staff to click on Clearspace in Teams to view a map of the office on their desktop showing vacant and occupied desks and then make a booking for a date, time and location.

The tool is then used on a mobile to check in and out of the office.

"It's been a great experience for us working so closely with NRMA," Doug Maloney, head of product and IP at Barhead, said.

“Clearspace has been designed to offer a simple to use solution for employees returning to the office – ensuring peace of mind that they have a safe, clean environment to work in.

“At the same time, it provides at-a-glance metrics to the enterprise about utilisation of facilities, bringing confidence that all the current rules and regulations are being adhered to, and peace of mind that if there is the need for contact tracing all the data is there instantly.”

The solution will also provide insights to the NRMA through visual dashboards and analytics on Microsoft's Power BI, which reveals workplace capacity and availability across multiple offices.

Barhead also helped salmon farmer Tassal tackle its IT inefficiencies using Dynamics 365.

The Sydney-based partner deployed Dynamics 365 Field Service and oversaw the roll-out of 10 Power Apps, integrating them with the customer’s Smart Farm operational system.