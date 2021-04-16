Defence to expand ICT services panel

Credit: Department of Defence

The Department of Defence has put a call out to expand the number of panel members in its Information Communications Technology Provider Arrangement (ICTPA), as well as the services offered by existing panel members.



According to a request for tender (RFT) listed on AusTender, Defence is seeking new and current panellists to apply to offer the Department application services, systems integration services and ICT personnel resources.



According to the RFT, periodic refreshes were envisioned to occur as part of the ICTPA from its conception in 2018, and comes following a review in 2019 and a series of co-design workshops on the arrangement in 2020.

Originally, the panel arrangement covered the three service towers of IT services, systems integration and application services.

However, the revised agreement has renamed service towers to modules, as well as changing the ICT services and systems integration categories to ICT personnel resources and systems integration services, respectively. Application services retains its category name.

Additionally, the revised deed categorises cloud services, hardware and software services as ancillary services to either the application or systems integration services categories, while managed services have to be procured as an ancillary service to any one of the categories.

While current ICTPA panel members are invited to expand their existing service offering, they do not have to respond to the RFT, as they will be invited to transitioned to a new revised deed through a deed of variation process.



Both potential and current panel members are able to respond to the RFT from now until 27 May by 4:00pm.