6clicks appoints ex-NTT Security CEO to board

Matt Gyde (6clicks) Credit: 6clicks

Melbourne-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) cyber security management and assessment platform operator 6clicks has snagged former NTT Security CEO Matt Gyde as a non-executive director.



Based in San Francisco, Gyde has been brought on the operator's board to help with the direction of the business, according to 6clicks chairman Ian Buddery.

"He brings invaluable experience to help us drive growth in the global cyber security compliance market," he said. “Our investment in artificial intelligence, new functionality and integrated content will continue throughout 2021, accelerating value for our customers.”

Gyde comes to 6clicks’ board after spending roughly 15 years with companies related to NTT. According to his LinkedIn profile, this includes five years at Datacraft-Asia from 2006 to 2011, before its rebranding to Dimension Data Asia Pacific. He then spent eight years at Dimension Data from 2011 to 2019, as well as over a year at NTT from 2019.

“What a fantastic opportunity for me to work with the extremely talented team at 6clicks. Innovating in a constantly changing environment is what this team excels at day in and day out," Gyde wrote on LinkedIn.

“To [6clicks co-founder and CEO Anthony Stevens], the Board and the team at 6clicks let’s show the world what a little Aussie innovation can do. Most importantly thank you for the opportunity to serve on your Board and to be a part of this great company.”

The appointment of Gyde as a non-executive director follows the operator’s raising of $5 million in a funding round announced back in February along with the appointment of former NTT CEO, Steve Nola as a non-executive director.

It also comes nearly a year after 6clicks announced its expansion plans from its Melbourne base into Sydney and Singapore in May 2020, which saw it team up for the country expansion with business transformation consultancy &How Intelligence.