Jitterbit nabs Boomi's Marco Meisert as new APAC channel leader

US-based application programming interface (API) integration platform Jitterbit has set up its Australian headquarters and hired Boomi's Marco Meisert as its new director of channel and alliances for Asia Pacific (APAC).

The strategy is part of the vendor’s ambitious plans to expand into the APAC region.

Prior to taking up the new role with Jitterbit, Meisert worked for Dell-owned integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) vendor Boomi for about four years. He has also done time with IBM.

Jitterbit has more than 2,000 enterprise customers, including the likes of Bayer, Jeld-Wen and Skullcandy, and already has a few Australian partners among its ranks including Fusion5, Epicor, Tquila, Fronde, RXP and Arxxus.

The company's Asia Pacific managing director Andrew Henderson said the platform's global alliances and partnerships will accelerate 1expansion across Asia Pacific, and it will also focus on recruiting new channel partners to help with solutions delivery.

“COVID-19 has been an accelerator for organisations embarking on their digital transformation journey, to offer different solutions and services and stay more relevant for their customers,” Henderson said.