BeyondTrust combines legacy partner programs into one global offering

Distils programs from BeyondTrust, Bomgar, Avecto and Lieberman into four tiers.

Privileged access management software vendor BeyondTrust has consolidated its legacy partner programs across its four previously merged businesses into one global offering.



The update takes partner programs from the four businesses that make up the vendor — BeyondTrust, Bomgar, Avecto and Lieberman Software — consolidating 10 different tiers across legacy partner programs down to four: Authorised, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

According to the vendor’s vice president of global partner programs Jeff Mattan — who spearheaded the update — the new program has “different, yet standard” requirements for training, revenue and partner originated opportunities, offering discounts and boost benefits.

Mattan claimed BeyondTrust is continuously re-evaluating program features based on partner input, competitive analysis and an intent to simplify, saying that the current revamp is “more consistent, fair, and beneficial for our partners”.



As part of the revamp, the vendor has updated the standardised discount approach for cloud and term tiers, raising them to be in line with its perpetual licence discounts. According to Mattan, this change is in response to customers as they take up more subscription-based services.

In addition, the update is also set to streamline training, as well as provide faster quotes and improved discounts, which is alleged to lead to “better” opportunity identification and a reduced need for special pricing.



“The end result will be faster sales cycles and shorter time to revenue,” Mattan claimed.

Dee Dee Acquista, BeyondTrust senior vice president of global channels, added that the changes to its partner program “showcase our commitment to investing in our channel".