Chillisoft takes on LogRhythm training duties in A/NZ

Claims to be the first such provider outside of the United States.

ALex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Chillisoft

Auckland-headquartered cyber security distribution specialist Chillisoft has been selected by LogRhythm as an Authorised Training Centre provider, claiming to be the first such provider outside the United States.

Based in the US, LogRhythm specialises in security operations centre (SOCs) technology, including security information and event management (SIEM), log management, network and endpoint monitoring and forensics, and security analytics.

The LogRhythm Training Services Authorised Programme lets partners of the cyber security vendor provide training services while building and improving upon a classroom experience with continuity of service, tailored offerings, instructor time zone alignment and other regional adjustments, such as virtual or in-person training.

Broadly, LogRhythm’s customer training programmes provide extensive foundational product training for security administrators and analysts to build their knowledge and expertise.

The new deal sees Chillisoft in a position to train LogRhythm customers on the vendor’s platform to better support end users across both Australia and New Zealand.

“Strategically, this certification gives the Chillisoft business in Australia and New Zealand massive benefits at the channel and end user level, and significantly increases our capacity and our capabilities to meet local demand for robust upskilling in cyber security skills,” Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh said.

“We are thrilled that our expert knowledge and strong investment in LogRhythm have been recognised with this training accreditation,” he added.

As part of its certification, Chillisoft’s Certified LogRhythm Instructor underwent a stringent certification programme that included LogRhythm’s Admin and Analyst training, and Train the Trainer programmes.

Chillisoft is now authorised to provide training services in LogRhythm administration fundamentals, artificial intelligence (AI) engine fundamentals and analyst fundamentals.

According to Teh, Chillisoft has been working with channel partners and building new SOCs in the A/NZ market, using LogRhythm as the underlying SIEM/SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) platform, for the past four years.

“This strategy had been a key ingredient to servicing A/NZ SMB [small- to medium-sized business] needs,” he said. “Local MSSP [managed security service providers] running SOCs are a key type of partner for SMBs to run effective SOC strategies.”

However, finding the skills and resources to deal with the incidents generated by these SOCs has remained a barrier to handling responses in a timely manner, according to Teh. This is where Chillisoft plans to step in with its new accreditation.

"Being a distributor that can help train these analysts cost effectively in our time zone gives us a key ingredient in the success of running SOCs in A/NZ,” he said. “The LogRhythm training capability will augment our already establish Eset EDR [endpoint detection and response] training in A/NZ, making Chillisoft the only distributor capable of handling end-to-end training needs for SOC analysts needing training on EDR, NDR [network detection and response] and SIEM/SOAR.”

According to Simon Howe, LogRhythm’s Asia Pacific vice president of sales, the vendor has spent the past year strengthening and expanding its training and certification programme to enhance the ability of channel partners and resellers to remain on the “front foot” when it comes to cyber security posture.

“We now look forward to deepening our partnership with the recognised expert team at Chillisoft to ensure that our customers can be best upskilled and protected from current and future cyber security threats,” Howe said.

In January, Teh revealed he was spying new opportunities after LogRhythm’s purchase earlier this year of threat detection platform MistNet.

Teh told Reseller News LogRhythm was being used by local managed service providers such as The Instillery, Advantage, Inde, Linear Stack, NSP and CodeBlue.

“I believe the implications for them in terms of being able to add network detection and response (NDR) to their existing security incident and event management (SIEM) deployment is massive and should generate a lot of interest in the partner community,” Teh said at the time.