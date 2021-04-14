M2M and ARQ partner for 5G digital twin tech in mining sector

M2M Connectivity and ARQ Group have partnered up to deliver digital twin technology and promote the uptake of 5G in the mining sector.



Broadly, the partnership, which is backed by M2M’s parent company, Sierra Wireless, will see ARQ provide its consultancy services and expertise with digital, data and cloud solutions, while M2M will offer its skills with IT network design, devices and connectivity.



The two companies plan to create digital twins — digital replicas of systems and machinery for testing purposes — with Sierra’s Octave internet of things (IoT) solution to design platforms that can promote the use cases of 5G connectivity and prepare mining companies for its adoption.

Credit: ARQ Group James Litjens (ARQ Group)

“The lower latency of 5G has the potential to significantly increase production efficiency and the cost of machinery and asset maintenance in the mining sector,” said James Litjens, associate director emerging technologies, ARQ Group.



“Digital twin technology is a gateway technology which can help mining companies create a 5G-ready platform so they aren’t caught lagging behind when the 5G evolution hits its stride in Australia.”

In addition, as part of the partnership the two companies will also build cloud-based solutions on Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The mining-focused partnership struck between the two companies follows a similar one made earlier in the year in February, which targeted 5G adoption with digital twin technology broadly across the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, as well as mining.