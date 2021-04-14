Rackspace promotes Angela Logan-Bell to APJ alliances remit

Rackspace Technology's Angela Logan-Bell Credit: Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology has promoted its Australia and New Zealand strategic partnerships and alliances senior manager, Angela Logan-Bell, as its new director of strategic alliance partnerships for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The move comes as Rackspace consolidates its alliances and partnerships across North Asia, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand into a single organisation that will be led by Logan-Bell, who first joined Rackspace in 2018.

Logan-Bell will continue to be based out of Melbourne, Australia, with her main focus on working with partners in delivering solutions and addressing the enterprise space.

“Angela has built a dedicated A/NZ alliances team and has worked to strengthen and grow our partnerships,” Rackspace Technology APJ managing director, Sandeep Bhargava said. “Angela has an innate understanding of how the IT market is evolving. We are looking forward to growing our partner relationships across the APJ region with the same strength.”

Logan-Bell added that the appointment reinforces Rackspace Technology’s commitment to delivering outcomes to its global strategic partners in region and customers.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work directly and in close collaboration with some of the largest cloud and technology providers in the APJ region. Having a diverse and strong partner ecosystem is what drives great value and outcomes for our joint customers,” she said.