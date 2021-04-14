Dicker Data partners with Qantas Business Rewards

Dicker Data has inked a two-year agreement with Qantas Business Rewards, enabling resellers to earn Qantas Points on selected purchases, including hardware, software, cloud and other technologies.

From 14 April, partners can earn Qantas Points on their online purchases across selected product categories and bonus points through special promotions.

“We’re committed to keeping our customers at the centre of everything we do. This partnership is about helping them extract maximum value from their technology supply chain,” Dicker Data A/NZ marketing and strategy general manager Ben Johnson said.

“The pandemic has severely impacted the way Australians travel for business and leisure. Technology companies were often required to travel extensively, to see their customers, expand their presence or connect with the world’s leading vendors.

“With domestic travel making a strong resurgence and Trans-Tasman travel on the near horizon, Qantas Points are a great way to subsidise the expense of these trips and we’re excited to pass on these benefits to our customers.”

In February, the distributor surpassed $2 billion in annual revenue for the first time.

At the time, Dicker Data CFO Mary Stojcevski revealed that at a sector level, it maintained strong growth across all business units, with hardware and support sales up by 12.9 per cent, or by A$170.3 million, software sales up by A$66.8 million, equating to 15.6 per cent and the services business unit up A$3.1 million, 38.7 per cent.

“Within our software business the strongest growth came from our recurring revenue products, increasing to A$434.9 million (2019: A$366.5 million) or 18.7 per cent,” Stojcevski said.