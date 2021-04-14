Fujitsu brings NVIDIA AI computing to Aussie DCs

Takes on DGX-Ready Data Centre Program, allowing it to process NVIDIA AI compute infrastructure.

Sudarshan Ramachandran (NVIDIA) Credit: Supplied

Fujitsu Australia has signed a deal with NVIDIA to run the chip firm’s artificial intelligence (AI) computing in its own data centres.

The deal makes Fujitsu one of only 19 data centre operators globally to run NVIDIA’s DGX-Ready Data Centre Program.

Fujitsu claims this will allow it to run compute, storage, networking and facility needs created by AI applications.

The company already has 60 units of NVIDIA DGX infrastructure at its Yokohama data centre in Japan.

“AI workloads require specialised infrastructure built to enable enterprises to efficiently run AI training, inference and data science workloads,” said Sudarshan Ramachandran, country manager for enterprise, NVIDIA Australia and New Zealand.

“The NVIDIA DGX-Ready data centre program helps customers around the world accelerate their success by creating a simplified path to AI adoption.

"By joining the NVIDIA DGX-Ready program, Fujitsu Australia will be offering customers one of the best-in-class infrastructure and data centre solutions available in the market today.”

The announcement follows a big year for NVIDIA, which last year struck a deal to acquire chip designer Arm from SoftBank for as much as US$40 billion in a move set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.