ICT Networks' Mark Maloney takes on Rob Kingma's legacy as CEO

Maloney has been with ICT Networks for close to six years.

Mark Maloney (ICT Networks) Credit: ICT Networks

ICT Networks has appointed former senior business development manager Mark Maloney as its new CEO following the passing of longtime CEO Rob Kingma last year.

Effective immediately, Maloney will assume the responsibilities of the CEO role and build on his already strong relationships with vendors, clients and the company’s sales team in his new capacity.

The networking specialist, which announced the new appointment to its clients and vendor partners on 13 April, said Maloney’s highly impressive track record and expertise in its suite of networking and security solutions, along with his collaborative leadership style and close working relationships with staff and clients, were key factors in the decision.

Maloney has been with ICT Networks for close to six years, coming on as senior business development manager in 2015 from M.Tech Australia, where he was channel account manager for two years. He has also done time with the likes of Concur Technologies, Barracuda Networks and Sophos.

“Mark brings with him 15 years of networking experience and a profound depth and breadth of experience having worked for vendors, distributors, and in partnerships,” the company said in a statement. “His level of understanding is both rich and unique which will support ICT Networks in its drive to reach new heights.

“We know Rob would be incredibly pleased to see Mark hold down the forte in his absence,” it added.

Credit: IDG Rob Kingma (ICT Networks)

Maloney said he was honoured to accept the position of CEO but conceded he had big shoes to fill.

“Rob was an excellent mentor and I am confident we can move forward in tribute to the robust foundations he has laid for us over the past decade,” Maloney said. “[ICT Networks’ part owner and director] Mitch Barr will continue in his role as managing director and technical director, and we have also appointed an advisory board to assist our continued growth.

“I look forward to continuing to drive this growth, while nurturing our fantastic company culture, affinity for innovation, and impressive staff and client retention rates,” he added.

The appointment comes more than six months after Kingma, who was appointed as ICT Networks’ first managing director in late 2009, passed away, with the local channel industry paying tribute to the popular CEO and channel veteran in September last year.

“Farewell, Rob Kingma,” Barr wrote in a statement at the time. “It is with deep sadness that I write to let you know that Rob Kingma, CEO for ICT Networks for the last 11 years, passed away last week, suddenly and unexpectedly. Rob will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have known him.

“I will cherish his friendship; the good times we shared; the business we worked on together and of course, the most down to earth guy you’ll ever meet. Rob was a man of such integrity and with a heart of gold; a great man whose life and legacy will never be forgotten."

“Rob took ICT Networks from a start-up to become one of the most respected and fastest growing networking companies in Australia. We all gained so much from having him lead and mentor us over the years, and Rob was proud of the team he had built and developed to grow the business,” he added.

Barr assumed Kingma’s role on a temporary basis in his capacity as managing director for ICT Networks until a new CEO was appointed.

Kingma is survived by his loving wife Caroline, daughters Hayley and Nicole — as well as two grandchildren.