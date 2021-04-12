AWS brings new Transit Gateway features to local regions

AWS Transit Gateway Connect and internet group management protocol (IGMP) multicast support comes to Singapore and Sydney.

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched two new features to its Transit Gateway offering in its Singapore and Sydney cloud regions.

AWS Transit Gateway connects virtual private clouds (VPCs) and on-premises networks through a central hub. The service is designed to simplify users’ networks, aiming to put an end to complex peering relationships.

Broadly, it acts as a cloud router – with each new connection only made once.



Now, AWS Transit Gateway Connect, which enables the native integration of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) appliances into AWS, is now available in the cloud vendor’s Singapore and Sydney regions, along with several other regions, including Tokyo, Seoul and Mumbai.

AWS Transit Gateway Connect is a feature of AWS Transit Gateway designed to simplify branch connectivity. With Transit Gateway, users can extend their SD-WAN edge into AWS using standard protocols such as Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) and Border Gateway Protocol (BGP).



“Transit Gateway Connect provides customers with added benefits such as improved bandwidth and supports dynamic routing with increased route limits, thus removing the need to set up multiple IPsec VPNs between the SD-WAN appliances and Transit Gateway,” AWS said in a blog post.

“This simplifies the overall network design and reduces the associated operational cost. Furthermore, Transit Gateway Connect is fully integrated with AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager to provide customers with advanced visibility through global network topology, attachment-level performance metrics and telemetry data,” it added.



At the same time, AWS Transit Gateway now supports internet group management protocol (IGMP) multicast in major AWS regions worldwide, including in the Singapore, Sydney, Mumbai, Seoul and Tokyo regions.

According to the cloud vendor, IP multicast on AWS Transit Gateway helps users to build multicast applications in the cloud and distribute data across thousands of Amazon VPC networks.

IGMP support on Transit Gateway is designed to make it easier for customers to scale up multicast workloads, while also simplifying the management of multicast group membership and network deployment.

“Customers no longer need to configure static multicast groups, sources and receivers when building a multicast network in AWS,” the company said in a blog post. “AWS Transit Gateway dynamically adds and deletes multicast members based on IGMP protocol interactions. Many on-premises multicast applications require IGMP to dynamically add and remove multicast group members.

AWS claimed that, with native IGMP support on AWS Transit Gateway, users could easily lift-and-shift such workloads to AWS Cloud without requiring changes to applications or network configuration.

The new local offerings come just days after AWS' Global Accelerator networking service began supporting traffic through a new AWS edge location in Jakarta, Indonesia.

AWS Global Accelerator is a service designed to improve the availability and performance of internet-facing applications by as much as 60 per cent by optimising the path from users to applications.

Now, with Global Accelerator, users in Indonesia will be able to take advantage of improved performance of up to 20 per cent for internet traffic to the AWS Singapore Region and up to 60 per cent for traffic to AWS Regions in North America and Europe, the company claimed.

In January, AWS made two of its cloud services, Control Tower and Glue DataBrew, available in its Singapore region.

AWS Control Tower is used to set up and govern a secure, multi-account AWS environment based on best practices established through AWS’ experience working with thousands of enterprises as they move to the cloud.



Glue DataBrew, meanwhile, is designed to make it easy for data analysts and data scientists to clean and normalise data for analytics and machine learning.