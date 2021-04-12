Tecala named first Rubrik APAC partner to land technical support specialisation

Tecala's Pieter DeGunst Credit: Tecala

Sydney-based consultancy Tecala has become the first Asia Pacific partner to land Rubrik’s Authorised Support Partner (RASP) specialisation.

First launched in the US and Europe in 2019, the specialisation recognises partners which demonstrate a track record in delivering level 1 and level 2 technical support, the data management vendor claimed.

In order to achieve the specialisation, Tecala had to complete both levels of certification for technical support. Now, having gained the specialisation, it will receive the same training as the vendor’s own level 3 engineers.

The main purpose of the RASP is for the partner to act as the first point of call for joint Rubrik customers with troubleshooting issues.

“As a RASP partner, Tecala can further differentiate itself and grow its Rubrik business by offering customers increased flexibility in the type of support and services they receive,” Rubrik said in a statement.

Tecala has been a Rubrik partner since 2018 and in that time has deployed the vendor’s data recovery and governance solutions for Greencross, Lugis, and George and Matilda Eyecare.

“We’re excited that our exceptional skills and experience have been recognised with the RASP specialisation,” said Pieter DeGunst, managing director at Tecala.

“This is testimony to our capabilities and successful working relationships with vendors such as Rubrik which entrust Tecala as a safe pair of hands to deliver robust cloud infrastructure and a great customer experience.”

The news follows Tecala’s signing of a new partnership with Forum Group that will see the two managed service companies exchange services, dipping into the talent pool between the two.

Meanwhile, the news also follows a big year for Rubrik as its Australia and New Zealand head Luke McGoldrick moved on, who was replaced by former Nutanix boss Jamie Humphrey.