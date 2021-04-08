VMware’s Neels du Plooy takes on channel chief duties for Citrix in A/NZ

Du Plooy vacated his role heading up VMware’s channel business in the local region in February.

Former VMware Australia and New Zealand head of channels Neels du Plooy has stepped in to lead Citrix’s local channel business as the vendor’s new director of channels and alliances in A/NZ.

Du Plooy vacated his role heading up VMware’s channel business in the local region in February, exiting the software vendor after almost nine years.

“After a long decision process, and a very big year personally in 2020, I've decided to take a bit of a break,” said du Plooy at the time. “I want to take some time out to ensure that I make the correct decision for my next career move.”

Du Plooy expressed a desire to continue operating within the channel upon completing a short break, with a focus on driving partner and vendor ecosystem growth.

With the new role, it seems this goal has been realised, with du Plooy now leading the company’s channel strategy and partner ecosystem growth across the Trans-Tasman market.

A spokesperson for the vendor said du Plooy would work closely with the vendor's partners, distribution and system integrators to accelerate the adoption of Citrix innovations and "drive relevance for the Australian and New Zealand market place".

Based in Sydney, du Plooy will report to Kathy Chen, Citrix vice president of channel for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge at Citrix and join a fantastic company that prides itself on creating simple and secure ways of working in the future," du Plooy said. "I’m looking forward to working with all of our partners to deliver innovative joint solutions in the A/NZ region.”

Brian McColm has headed up the vendor’s local channel business for the past four years as Citrix A/NZ channel director, joining from Cisco in 2017. He will now transition into a sales sales leadership role, as director of sales, northern, Australia and New Zealand, working closely with Du Plooy as a result.

McColm spent close to 14 years at Cisco before coming to Citrix, occupying the role of A/NZ channels, alliances and distribution for close to three years before moving on.

With his promotion McColm will focus on delivering the best practices to customers and leading the Citrix business in New South Wales, Queensland and New Zealand.



Meanwhile, Du Plooy comes to the new position after more than 15 years’ market experience in Australia and his native South Africa. His ecosystem career started in early 2000 as a channel account manager for Avaya, before he spent more than eight years driving partner engagement at Cisco.

Following almost two years at ShoreTel, du Plooy joined VMware as senior partner business manager before assuming the elevated role of head of channels in September 2016.

Meanwhile, in 2019, du Plooy took home the Channel Excellence honours at the ARN Innovation Awards, recognised for spearheading the roll-out of VMware’s new partner operating model in A/NZ, in a global first for the vendor.

The new appointment comes at a time of change for Citrix's local business, with the company's A/NZ managing director Keith Buckley departing in November last year and, this week, taking on CEO duties for Australian cyber security provider InfoTrust.

It is understood that Citrix is yet to name a new A/NZ managing director, with the local business being temporarily managed by Citrix Asia Pacific and Japan COO Leanne Taylor.