FTS Group acquires ESAM Consulting in higher education push

Stephen Kowal (FTS Group) Credit: FTS Group

Australian IT service provider FTS Group has acquired Brisbane-headquartered ESAM Consulting to accelerate its growth in the higher education sector.



ESAM Consulting offers IT services and solutions to higher education and vocational education training (VET) providers, with an emphasis on TechnologyOne Student Management.



The deal will see all of ESAM Consulting’s assets integrated into Galaxy42, an IT consultancy that FTS acquired in December 2019. When Galaxy42 was acquired, its proficiency with TechnologyOne was also highlighted.



Stephen Kowal, CEO of FTS, said the acquisition of ESAM, which was for an unspecified amount, was part of the IT service provider’s attempts to strengthening its commitment to “not only government and asset intensive industries but to expanding our reach into the higher education sector”.

“In the last 12 months the Australian higher education sector has faced a lot of challenges and changes with the abrupt [halt] to the stream of international students and rapid shift to remote learning,” he said.

“What we’ve seen on the back of this is an increased demand from the sector for IT providers to help streamline business processes, drive efficiencies and strengthen technical capabilities long-term.”

Mark Dacey, director of ESAM Consulting, said the synergy between the consultancy and Galaxy42, with was both providers offering services to the higher education sector, was "an obvious alignment of our organisations".

Richard Hill, CEO of Galaxy42, added: “ESAM [has] a highly capable consulting team and a loyal client base which, together with FTS Group, can now provide a holistic range of services to the higher education sector.”



