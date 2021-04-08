Velrada brings Dynamics 365 to Anglicare

Credit: Anglicare

Microsoft partner Velrada has deployed Dynamics 365 to Australian care home chain Anglicare to overhaul its data management.

The Australian IT consultancy was drafted in after Anglicare was forced to review the compliance of its operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to balance increasing regulation and growing public scrutiny, as well as managing tight budgets and staffing constraints, it swapped out its old “glue together” legacy technology solutions for Dynamics 365 and Power Apps.

Care workers can now use a Power App to view on phones and tablets to schedule jobs, detail tasks, check service locations and access supporting maps and indicative travel times.

The App also suggests client protocols for emergencies, delays and medications, Microsoft claimed, adding that the system automatically provide alerts and triggers to ensure services are delivered correctly to scope and schedule, as per a client’s care plan.

Velrada also orchestrated a company-wide “change-management” program to help staff get on track with the new system.

“Some of the things that are really important for us are being able to have a single view of the customer,” said Marcela Carrasco, general manager for Anglicare At Home.

“To be able to really connect all of our staff back to the client so that we can deliver on that personalised experience that we’re seeking to deliver each and every time. Making sure that there’s the right information for people; creating seamlessness through that. Making sure that we’re able to create collaboration amongst our teams and, again, that ability to connect and to build and enhance that customer experience.”