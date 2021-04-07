Former Telstra exec Marjet Andriesse ascends to Red Hat APAC leadership

Marjet Andriesse (Red Hat) Credit: Red Hat

Red Hat Asia Pacific has undergone a changing of the guard within its leadership ranks as former Telstra executive Marjet Andriesse ascends to vice president.

Andriesse originally joined Red Hat as sales VP in Asia Pacific in October 2020, having spent almost five years as Telstra APAC managing director.

However, she will now succeed Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen in leading the company’s Asia Pacific region as vice president and general manager from Singapore.

“Since joining Red Hat, I have been impressed with the dedication Red Hatters show every day and their desire to serve our customers,” she said.

“We have shown the power of open source in driving software innovation and our customers rely on us to guide them as they embrace an open hybrid cloud strategy. I’m humbled to step into this role and am ready to lead the team into the next phase as we look to continue delivering innovative technologies to the industry.”

Prior to Telstra, Andriesse held senior leadership positions at Randstad and KPN in the Netherlands. In her new role, Andriesse will be tasked with driving the next stage of growth for Red Hat in the Asia Pacific region.

Meanwhile, van Leeuwen has moved to the role of senior vice president and general manager of North America Commercial Sales.

The leadership changes comes almost a year after IBM closed its Red Hat mega-deal for $34 billion. Following then, the two vendors have looked to synergising their partner programs.

Red Hat also introduced its new ‘partner value’ model set in March 2020.