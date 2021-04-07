Wipro appoints former IBM exec as A/NZ MD

Sarah Adam–Gedge (Wipro) Credit: Publicis Sapient

Wipro has appointed Sarah Adam–Gedge as its managing director for Australia and New Zealand, bringing with her decades of project and service-based experience.



In the role, Adam–Gedge will focus on business growth, revenue expansion, client relationships, talent development, industry connects and brand building, according to the Indian multinational IT services company.

She comes into the position with over 25 years of experience in Australia and New Zealand, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with her most recent position being the managing director of digital business transformation start-up Publicis Sapient.

Prior to this, Adam–Gedge spent over 11 years at IBM, from 2002 to 2014, with her last position at Big Blue as its partner and vice president, distribution sector leader and application innovation services, Asia Pacific.

Additionally, she previously held roles at Avanade, Ovarian Cancer Australia, PwC and Arthur Andersen, and is currently a non-executive director at Austral.

“A/NZ has been a strategic focus for Wipro over the years and even more so now with the region’s growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation, said N.S. Bala, CEO for Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Japan, Africa and India (APMEA) at Wipro.

“I am excited to welcome Sarah and am confident that her leadership and deep understanding of this market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region.”