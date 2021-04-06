TPG, Optus and Nokia partner for emergency services mobile broadband platform

Iñaki Berroeta (TPG Telecom) Credit: TPG

TPG Telecom and Optus are set to trial the national Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) network to improve access to information for emergency service organisations.

The telecommunications providers will team up with network builder Nokia to create a proof-of-concept for the new PSMB.

According to the NSW government, which is backing the trial, existing land and mobile radio networks are unable to support heavy data traffic and web-based applications for emergency personnel.

As the lead network operator on the trial, TPG will spearhead the creation of a real-time platform, underpinned by automated situational awareness.

The trial of the PSMB comes a year after swathes of NSW and Victoria were hit by devastating bushfires and just weeks after much of the former state was impacted by flooding.

“The trial will allow for the exhaustive testing of the multi-operator service delivery model to ensure it can provide the critical communications support needed for frontline staff during emergencies and natural disasters,” said TPG Telecom CEO Iñaki Berroeta.

“Last year’s bushfires and the recent floods in NSW and South East Queensland demonstrate the importance of emergency services personnel having access to real-time information to enable them to make critical decisions in dangerous, fast-moving situations.

“We look forward to the successful delivery of the Public Safety Mobile Broadband trial.”

The PSMB trial comes nearly a year after the federal government announced its intended use cases of 850 and 900 MHz spectrum bands in May 2020, which saw it flag the 850 MHz band as a potential candidate to support PSMB capability.