Fujitsu Australia snaps up Melbourne data analytics specialist Versor

The company has offices in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Singapore, in addition to its HQ in Melbourne.

Fujitsu Australia has made its first acquisition in over a decade, snapping up data analytics specialist management consultancy Versor.

The acquisition, Fujitsu Australia’s first since 2009, exemplifies a key element of the company’s global strategy to address the growing demand for advanced data science consulting services through strategic acquisitions.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Versor provides data engineering, advanced analytics and data sciences services powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which is a core capability of its digital transformation consulting services.

With vendor partners that include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Databricks, Versor has clients across the public sector, mining, retail, health, utilities, financial services, and entertainment industries, achieving more than 90 industry certifications since its founding in 2013.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Versor will operate as a Fujitsu company under the continued leadership of longtime managing director Dougall McBurnie.

From McBurnie’s perspective, Versor and Fujitsu are strongly aligned in terms of organisational integrity and culture, meaning the acquisition makes sense strategically and culturally.

“We are bringing new capability and Versor will retain its identity as a new division of Fujitsu,” McBurnie said. “The acquisition provides career opportunities for Versor’s people and growth opportunities for the Versor business.

“We look forward to bringing to Fujitsu our highly skilled team of data and analytics consultants who will support new levels of innovation for Fujitsu customers and strategic alliance stakeholders,” he added.

It is hoped the data engineering, advanced analytics and data science capability of Versor will complement Fujitsu’s industry-led solutions for customers, along with its existing strategic alliances with Microsoft and AWS.

“By acquiring Versor, Fujitsu Australia brings additional specialist data capabilities to customers and strategic alliances,” Graeme Beardsell, Fujitsu Australia CEO, said. “Versor’s experienced team of data scientists and data engineers will strongly compliment Fujitsu’s existing teams.

“Fujitsu considers this a strategic acquisition considering the growing demand for advanced data consulting expertise, which is now crucial for many organisations. The Versor acquisition positions Fujitsu as a leader in the advanced data consulting industry.

“Fujitsu specifically chose Versor because of the company’s alignment with Fujitsu’s products, services and corporate culture. Fujitsu is proud to be investing further in Australia and providing new career development opportunities for Versor employees,” he added.

The acquisition deal involves a plan to transition all Versor employees across to Fujitsu over the coming months.