DTA launches new Cloud Marketplace

Cloud offerings on the Marketplace are grouped within two procurement categories, Cloud Consulting and Cloud Services.

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has launched its new Cloud Marketplace in an effort to make easier for government entities to access cloud technology and capability from suppliers.

The DTA, which handles many of the federal government’s IT procurement duties, said that the new Cloud Marketplace had been designed to meet the complex needs of government agencies that are looking to easily source value-for-money cloud solutions.

“Established through an open approach to market, the Cloud Marketplace includes more than 300 providers selected as cloud-capable sellers to government. Its catalogue includes small-to-medium enterprises (SME) and start-up companies as well as national and global providers,” the DTA said in a blog post.

Cloud offerings on the Marketplace are grouped within two procurement categories, including the Cloud Consulting category, which lets buyers access cloud-based professional services using a simple rate-card system that gives buyers greater flexibility in how those services are used.

The other category is Cloud Services, which includes various IT capabilities offered under ‘as-a-service’ delivery models.

The DTA said that descriptions of cloud services align with the International Standard ISO/IEC17788, a factor it claimed promoted a common approach and ease of access.

“As cloud technology continues to expand and evolve, appointed sellers will be able to showcase their capabilities and update their service offerings. The Cloud Marketplace will also be refreshed regularly for new sellers to join,” the agency said.

Buyers can access the new Cloud Marketplace via the DTA’s ICT Procurement Portal, as is the case with the agency’s other panels and marketplaces.

In May last year, the DTA released its request for tender (RFT) to establish the new Cloud Marketplace panel (CMP) arrangement.

“In establishing the new CMP, DTA aims to establish a procurement arrangement that is user friendly, efficient, and responsive to enable the Australian government’s investment in and commitment to cloud computing solutions,” the DTA said in its tender statement.

The new marketplace replaces the previous Cloud Services Panel, which is expired in March. Sellers that were part of the prior CSP also had to respond to the RFT to be considered in the new marketplace panel.