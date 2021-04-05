Melbourne-headquartered Ampion acquired by Wipro in US$117M deal

Jamie Duffield (Ampion) Credit: Ampion

Wipro has acquired engineering-focused technology services provider Ampion for US$117 million to reinforce its efforts in the Australian and New Zealand market.



Acquired for an unknown sum, the to-be-acquired provider formed through a merger between Australian IT service providers Revolution IT and Shelde in September 2020, which in addition to having its headquarters in Melbourne, also has offices in Sydney, Brisbane and a zone 3 facility in Canberra.

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the three months ending June 30, is in line with Wipro’s current operational strategy, which emphasises strategic investments in focus geographies, proximity to customers, agility, scale and localisation.

According to Wipro, the leadership of both companies will jointly work together to decide on brand strategy, with Ampion continuing to have its operational identity as a Wipro company during the the initial period of integration, which is from six to 12 months.

"Both Ampion and Wipro leadership are clear that the core operating DNA of Ampion needs to be harnessed and leveraged to bring combined scale and market agility with this acquisition," Wipro said to ARN.



By acquiring Ampion, Wipro claims it is strengthening its offerings for Australian and New Zealand clients and stakeholders, building on its over two decade-long A/NZ presence.

N.S. Bala, CEO of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Japan, Africa and India (APMEA) for Wipro, said Ampion is a “complementary force” that will expand the Indian IT services giant's footprint in the Asia Pacific region.

“Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise,” he said.

Jamie Duffield, Ampion CEO, will continue to lead the business, and will also take on a role within the Wipro Australia leadership team. In addition, all existing employees are expected to maintain their current positions post-acquisition.

Duffield said that the technology services provider’s clients and employees are set to benefit “tremendously” with the two companies’ combined portfolios.

“We believe that Ampion’s experience, talent, capabilities and proven client credentials in A/NZ, coupled with Wipro’s global scale, leadership in technology, and a deep understanding of domain and delivery, will make us a truly formidable team,” he added.

“We are pleased to become a part of Wipro and look forward to an exciting journey together.”