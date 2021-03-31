VMware Cloud takes flight

The new offering is a distributed, multi-cloud platform designed to enable organisations to accelerate application modernisation across the data centre, edge and any cloud provider.

Raghu Raghuram (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware has launched a new cloud platform offering aimed at helping users build and deploy to any cloud using the virtualisation vendor's own technology.

According to VMware, the platform enables customers to modernise infrastructure and operations with “better economics and less risk”.

The platform will give users the ability to deploy apps to VMware Cloud Foundation running in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud. Users will also be able to run VMware Cloud on Dell EMC if they are VMware Cloud Verified partners.

In conjunction with the VMware Cloud launch, the vendor has launched associated offerings, including VMware Cloud Universal, a flexible subscription for the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services. Also released is the new VMware Cloud Console, a single monitoring and management environment for VMware Cloud infrastructure.

On top of this, the vendor has launched VMware App Navigator, a new offering for assessing and prioritising app transformation initiatives across an entire application estate based on the value of each app.

According to VMware, the platform suits customers seeking a hybrid cloud architecture; that have extended or variable cloud migration timelines; that have cloud bursting requirements; or desire an OPEX model for on-premises infrastructure.

VMware Cloud Universal is being made available in all English-speaking countries and region as of 31 March, including Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, as is the Cloud Console and Navigator.

“We are on the cusp of the next evolution of cloud and apps,” said Raghu Raghuram, VMware chief operating officer, products and cloud services.

“Architectures are becoming distributed and increasingly multi-cloud, while modern applications will soon outnumber traditional apps. The challenge for any CIO is to take advantage of this new innovation without introducing more complexity and risk.

“VMware Cloud is the only cloud solution today that customers can use in the data centre and on any cloud, accelerating their modernisation journey with speed, simplicity, and better security.

"With VMware Cloud Universal, customers make a single purchase and gain the ability to deploy apps across any environment, then move them as business or application requirements change," he added.