Cirrus racks up more than $6M in renewals

Matt Sullivan (Cirrus Networks) Credit: Cirrus Networks

Publicly listed Cirrus Networks has revealed it has won contract renewal extensions with three current managed services projects worth more than $6 million.

The biggest contract renewal was with Melbourne-based Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, which renewed its managed services contract for an additional three years worth in excess of $4 million, extending the project deal to six years.

Under this deal, Cirrus is providing continued management of network services including IP network carriage, telephony services, wireless and security for the cancer research centre that houses more than 3200 staff including more than 700 lab and clinical researchers.

Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre IMCT director, Erminia Schiavone said it decided to extend its deal with Cirrus after experiencing a reliable, responsive and cost effective service that includes onsite support and proactive network engagement.

University of Western Australia (UWA) also extended its contract with Cirrus for another year, adding to its current managed services deal worth $1.5 million with two further one-year extension options bolted on to the original contract.

The Cirrus Master Services Agreement with the university covers management of on-premises platforms, network, storage and backup facilities residing within UWA’s data centres.

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) also exercised the extension of its business continuity and disaster recovery managed service contract by a further year.

Cirrus designed, deployed and managed the highly available solution for PPA.

“These wins and extensions are a testament to Cirrus’ quality staff and the company’s agile, professional and tailored value-based approach to working with its clients,” Matt Sullivan, Cirrus managing director said.

“This is particularly important during uncertain and rapidly changing times the clients experienced in the last 12 months.”

Earlier this month, Cirrus won a $13 million contract to provide managed services to the federal agency Geoscience Australia, replacing DXC Technology.

The Canberra-based provider scored the three-year deal following a “comprehensive, competitive” tender process with the contract covering core workplace services including service desk, device management, application management tech support and training.



