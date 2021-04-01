Lenovo promotes Amar Babu to APAC lead

Succeeds Ken Wong, who will become the vendor’s president of the Lenovo Solutions and Services Group.

Chinese hardware vendor Lenovo has promoted its vice president of Lenovo Services Operations Amar Babu to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) business.



This sees him in charge of the PC, smart devices, mobile and data centre businesses for the vendor across Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India and South Asia.

As a result, Babu succeeds Ken Wong, who will move onto the role of president of the Lenovo Solutions and Services Group, which was recently formed as part of a business restructure.

Babu comes into the role of APAC lead after more than 13 years at Lenovo. In his prior role as its vice president of Lenovo Services Operations, Babu was responsible for its services operations and delivery for the vendor’s PC, smart devices, mobile business and Data Centre Group across North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America since July 2018.

He was also previously Lenovo’s Asia Pacific chief operating officer from July 2015 to July 2018, which saw him drive the vendor’s PC and tablet business in 25 markets and build strong operations infrastructure, according to the vendor.

Additionally, he was the vendor's managing director for India and South Asia from November 2007 to June 2015, when he grew PC market share from 8 per cent to 20 per cent in under a decade, Lenovo claimed.

Prior to his time at Lenovo, Babu has also been Idea Cellular’s chief service delivery officer, Intel India’s country manager, Citibank’s manager of technology, and HCL’s vice president.

The appointment comes at a time of change for Lenovo, with the Chinese vendor splitting itself into three distinct business units as part of the aforementioned restructure.

These will be the Intelligent Devices Group with 'smart' internet of things (IoT) offerings, the Infrastructure Solutions Group, which is a renaming of its infrastructure solutions-focused Data Centre Group, and the Solutions and Services arm.