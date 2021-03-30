Adobe VIP subscriptions added to Ingram Micro Cloud marketplace

Acrobat DC for Teams and Enterprise will also be available.

Ingram Micro Australia cloud director, Trent Gomersall Credit: Ingram Micro

Adobe has entered a new agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud to add its VIP subscriptions to the distributor's Cloud Marketplace in Australia.

Partners can access the Adobe Value Incentive Plan (VIP) subscription licensing program, which applies across Adobe Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop and InDesign along with Adobe's Document Cloud applications, Acrobat and Sign.

Acrobat DC for Teams and Acrobat DC for Enterprise is also available from the marketplace.

Ingram Micro Cloud’s Australia director Trent Gomersall added it was ready to collaborate with partners on marketing campaigns to help grow their Adobe business.

“This presents an opportunity to help customers in the creative industries upgrade to the latest Adobe Creative Cloud software, benefiting from technology which maximises output quality and their efficiency. And customers in every industry will benefit from digitised workflows driven by Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Sign,” Adobe A/NZ director of digital media sales Brent Irwin said.

New services from vendors such as Crossware, CyGlass, airSlate and BeeCastle were recently added to the marketplace portfolio.

In February, Ingram outlined a series of impending updates to its Cloud Marketplace, with “improvements” set to be made in streamlining credits and refunds, as well the modernisation of credit line requests and increases.

The distributor also plans to ensure better alignment with calendar billing, simplify invoices to make them more intuitive, offer new learning opportunities via live chat and Cloud University and make more vendors and SKUs available to provision via Cloud Marketplace.



